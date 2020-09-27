Author celebrates tradition of Black women and hats; book features local people

Davis added, "Mrs. Dewitt, among others in the Orangeburg area, demonstrated and continues to demonstrate how feminism, professionalism and Gilded Age culture, progressivism, public service and reform merge with fashion. This book is an honorarium to black women who have continued to honor the tradition of wearing hats to church, made it special and made the image of the Black woman in a hat an allegory for Black Christianity."

He is working on a collection of photos of women adorned in hats that could possibly be turned into an outdoor traveling exhibit.

"It is a collection of photos of women adorned in hats, ladies I have come into contact with over the years, a number of whom are from Orangeburg. I plan to showcase them in the area soon. There will be a photo shoot in the Orangeburg area on Sunday, Oct. 4, as well as a documentary taping," Davis said.

The author, whose book is published by Simpsonville, S.C.-based Hadassah's Crown, has also created New Life Hat Society, a nonprofit organization, which is primarily designed to transform the lives of African-American males mentally, academically and financially.

Individuals who are interested in contacting Davis or purchasing a copy of his latest book can visit the website www.newlifehatsociety.info or call contact him by phone at 843-432-7044 or 843-765-3521 or by email at newlifehatsociety@gmail.com.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.