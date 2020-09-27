Author celebrates tradition of Black women and hats; book features local people

Author Christopher Davis has created lasting relationships among several African-American women in the Orangeburg community, many of whom have excelled in areas from business to education, but who have also been steeped in a tradition of wearing fancy hats to church.
It is that tradition which is being celebrated with Davis' latest book, titled "Apostles of Her Culture: A Portrait Showcase of Black Women in Church Hats."
"The book sheds light on the culture of Black women wearing hats to church and for occasions and its rich history in the Black church/community. Hat wearing was deemed as one of the indications of rise and giving rise to others among black women as they matured in life and society," said Davis, who divides his time between Atlanta and Marion, South Carolina.
The late Ethel M. Dewitt of Orangeburg, a relative of Davis who was also known as the "Hat Lady," graces the book's cover.
"I wanted to pay homage to ladies like Mrs. Dewitt in the Orangeburg area and a few other area ladies who are noted for being steeped in such culture," he said.
Davis said he was introduced to other ladies within the Orangeburg community by Samaritan House Board Chairwoman Brenda Jamerson and her daughter, Rachelle Jamerson Holmes, owner of Thee Matriach Bed & Breakfast in Orangeburg.
"They introduced me to ladies who were partakers of such culture. As I continued to frequent the Orangeburg area through ladies like Mrs. Dewitt and Mrs. Jamerson, I came to know ladies like the late Dr. Clemmie Webber, Dr. Grace Salters, Mrs. Margaret Robertson, Alice Carson Tisdale, the late former first lady of Claflin University, and Mrs. Liz Zimmerman Keitt," Davis said.
Davis was also introduced to ladies who attended Williams Chapel AME, Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church and members of The Links Inc., including guests of the civic group's White Rose Luncheon.
"These introductions grew into lasting healthy relationships, we all grew on each other and formed bonds as those of the African proverbs," Davis said.
He said the following ladies have also been contributors to his success: Mable Billups; Bertie Howard; Dannie Keepler; Clemmie Hill; Vernis Corley; Lisa B. Stokes; Bessie Dowling and Abigail Hugine, former first lady of South Carolina State University.
Davis is also author of "We Too Shall Wear a Crown: A Portrait Showcase of African-American Women Who Wear Hats to Church."
"The new book is a segue into gaining a greater perspective regarding a social history of hat wearing and historic perspectives of black women wearing hats to church and for occasions. How long has it been? This is an interpretation of how these women feel, historic landmarks, and the historiography of black female milliners and hat wearers from a male milliner’s perspective," he said.
Davis added, "Mrs. Dewitt, among others in the Orangeburg area, demonstrated and continues to demonstrate how feminism, professionalism and Gilded Age culture, progressivism, public service and reform merge with fashion. This book is an honorarium to black women who have continued to honor the tradition of wearing hats to church, made it special and made the image of the Black woman in a hat an allegory for Black Christianity."
He is working on a collection of photos of women adorned in hats that could possibly be turned into an outdoor traveling exhibit.
"It is a collection of photos of women adorned in hats, ladies I have come into contact with over the years, a number of whom are from Orangeburg. I plan to showcase them in the area soon. There will be a photo shoot in the Orangeburg area on Sunday, Oct. 4, as well as a documentary taping," Davis said.
The author, whose book is published by Simpsonville, S.C.-based Hadassah's Crown, has also created New Life Hat Society, a nonprofit organization, which is primarily designed to transform the lives of African-American males mentally, academically and financially.
Individuals who are interested in contacting Davis or purchasing a copy of his latest book can visit the website www.newlifehatsociety.info or call contact him by phone at 843-432-7044 or 843-765-3521 or by email at newlifehatsociety@gmail.com.
