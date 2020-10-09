Amid pandemic challenges, houses of worship show resiliency

Ryan Radke, digital outreach coordinator for the Southeastern District of the Lutheran Church of the Missouri Synod, said the financial picture has been mixed for the district's 215 congregations from Pennsylvania to South Carolina.

Some churches are closing, but those were already threatened before the coronavirus, Radke said. Others are sharing resources as COVID-19 strains their ministries.

Some smaller churches have attracted large, far-flung online audiences — one drew over 1,000 to a recent virtual service, Radke said.

A United Methodist church in College Station, Texas, home to Texas A&M University, launched online services for students after they left campus. Soon relatives of students were tuning in from as far away as Utah and Michigan, regional Bishop Scott Jones said, with some even joining the church.

Similarly, online services by Valley Beth Shalom, a synagogue in Encino, California, have attracted new members from Israel, England and Brazil.

"We can't gather the same way anymore, not in homes, not in schools and especially not in temples," Rabbi Noah Farkas said via email. "Our community is gathering, just in very different ways. We are evolving rapidly from the past into the future."