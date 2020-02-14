African Children's Choir to perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 26
The African Children's Choir will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave. Orangeburg.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

