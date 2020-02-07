{{featured_button_text}}
The African Children's Choir will perform Feb. 27 at First Presbyterian Church.

 SARAH WANYANA, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The African Children's Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave. Orangeburg.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life, the parent organization for the African Children's

Choir, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya,

Rwanda and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa by focusing on education.

The African Children's Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently, the queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other performers.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

