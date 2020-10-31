23nd annual North Day of Prayer Nov. 7

NORTH -- The 23rd annual North Day of Prayer will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, located at 8502 North Road in North.
This year’s theme is 2 Chronicles 7:14
Clarence Donaldson is the master of ceremonies.
Speakers will be the Rev. Mike Smith of Simpsonville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Bowman of St. Mark and former state representative Harry Ott.
Singers will be St. Mark UMC Men’s Choir, Not For My Glory and Ric Lyons.
All churches are invited to participate. For more information, contact Joe Gleaton at 803-596-1541 or Billy Robinson at 803-539-8429.
