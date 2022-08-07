'Everything happens for a reason': California girl named SC State's SGA president

“Everything happens for a reason” is the storyline for junior marketing major Zyah Cephus' experience at South Carolina State University.

Cephus was elected last spring as president of SC State’s Student Government Association (SGA). But her path to leading the campus’ student body was not a straight line.

Cephus visited Orangeburg from her hometown of San Diego with the intent to get a taste of what neighboring Claflin University had to offer.

What was initially an accident turned into a lifestyle.

“I actually ended up on SC State campus looking for Claflin — crazy enough — it just so happened to be during homecoming,” she said. “It was dead at Claflin because everyone was at SC State’s homecoming. So I was like ‘What is going on across the gate? I gotta go see.’”

She asked her Claflin tour guide which school was next door. It was a done deal for Cephus when she entered Bulldog Country.

“The instant I went over there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wanna go here,’” she said.

Cephus knew she wanted to attend an HBCU (historically black college or university), as she was looking for diversity after attending grade school in a predominantly white neighborhood.

“California is diverse, but where I grew up, it is not,” she said.

She toured Hampton University and Howard University during her college search, but the environment did not give off the hospitable and euphoric feeling that SC State did.

Cephus grew fond of the culture at the smaller HBCU campuses. She believes the accessibility to making connections and the opportunity to grow intimately was greater.

She hit the ground running as her college career began. Cephus has been a member of SGA since her freshman year as the class president and her sophomore year as Executive Board attorney general.

“Anything that I could get my hands on to join — I did. Especially with me being an out-of-state student,” she said.

Cephus also has been involved in the following clubs and organizations:

Kinks and Curls

NAACP

Why Not Young Lives

American Marketing Association

D.O.L.L.S.

Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College

Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

She is an older sister to a younger brother. Cephus also enjoys reading and singing in her church choir in her free time.

Cephus keeps in mind that all eyes are on her while taking on her newest leadership role.

“I think my inspiration — what drives and motivates me — is the need to be the best version of myself,” she said. “Also knowing that there is always somebody watching me, like the same way I watched my predecessors and E-board. It’s the same for incoming freshmen or external people who are watching me.”

After college, Cephus plans to work as a marketing executive for a company, with the intent to create her own marketing firm, which will specialize in catering to Black-owned businesses.

“I know a lot of African Americans have great businesses, but we don't have the resources to market our businesses the way we should,” she said. “I want to use my skills and my degree to put our people on an even playing field.”

Although born and raised on the west coast, Cephus seeks to start her enterprise in the South.

“I don't want to live on the west coast,” she said. “It’s too expensive, and it's different when you're from somewhere vs. touring. I can see myself in Atlanta or maybe Houston.”

As the newly elected SGA president, Cephus encourages and welcomes students to just come in and talk — regardless of what the topic of conversation is.

“I think there's a stigma around SGA being snobby or unapproachable. I just want everyone to know we have an open-door policy. We are working on getting our SGA email up and running,” Cephus said.

For more SGA-related information contact Zyah Cephus, president, at zcephus@scsu.edu.