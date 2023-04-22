"There is no typical day in the EMS world.”

So says Stephanie R. Givens, director of Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services. Givens has been with EMS for over 30 years, becoming director three years ago.

“One of my fondest memories is delivering a baby in the back of the ambulance. When I asked the mom what she was naming her baby, she asked me my name, I told her and she named her baby after me. She should be 29 now," Givens said.

While not every day has been quite so memorable, Givens said the passing of time has meant big changes and improvements at EMS.

“Emergency medicine is so much different from my yesteryears. Back in the day, we used to have to do manual CPR on patients. Today we have CPR machines that do the compression for us,” she said.

“Stretchers that were manual lift are now automatic lift. There are wireless capabilities on all ambulances. We're able to transmit EKGs to the hospital prior to our arrival and no more paper patient care reports; they are all done on a computer/tablet.”

Givens said the work can be exhausting. But with recent changes to schedules, Orangeburg County EMS is providing employees with more work-life balance to have more personal time off after working a 24-hour shift.

“As we work through our current staffing shortages, the aftermath of COVID -19 and the large call volume in the county, I am impressed by the continuous strength that our team provides to our citizens every day,” Givens said. “Taking the opportunity to work alongside them in the field allows them to see that I am not glued to my office.

“Most of the time I’d rather be in the field working alongside them. They are an amazing team and the main motivation for what I do and the passion to continue to do it. We are moving milestones. A special thanks to Orangeburg County Council and our County Administrator Mr. Harold Young, who supports EMS in every way.”

Education, also, has changed.

“Currently all of the 16 technical colleges in the State of South Carolina are offering free health care education, with hybrid and classroom training. Several technical colleges are offering a paramedic associate degree in emergency medical technology and some universities are offering a bachelor and/or graduate degree in EMS. Apprenticeship Carolina offers free training while you work through a grant program allocated for anyone who wants to ‘earn while you learn.’ Not many of these opportunities were available when I first started my career.”

Givens said she has had to prove what she can do in a male-dominated industry.

"Having to push past barriers of diversity and equality makes this opportunity to be an example for any woman who wants to succeed in this profession a very humbling experience," she said.

Givens says being a leader is necessary.

"It's important to provide encouragement and guidance. I must be transparent in my growth to motivate my team and show them we are all human. It makes me love what I do because they can come to me and tell me when I am wrong, and I have to be okay with it … and I am. Anything worth having is worth working for; that's with any profession. We work on getting it right together," she said.

Passion and commitment are essential, she said.

"Moving to South Carolina from New York as a little girl, I knew that I had the passion to take care of others,” she said.

Givens wanted to be nurse. And after working for a doctor as a receptionist for five years, she moved ahead.

“My desire to do more came after my oldest son got sick and I didn't know what to do. So I decided that I wanted to go back to school for medical training,” she said.

“I was allowed the opportunity to take part in the emergency medical training at OCtech through a grant offered by the Dick Horne Foundation. After receiving my EMT (basic emergency medical technician) certification in 1992, I began working for Orangeburg County EMS.

“At that time, both of my supervisors and operations managers were females. I was in awe at seeing these ladies perform a job that I thought was designed only for men. I knew then that I wanted to be just like them.”

In 1994, Givens was named basic emergency medical technician of the year for the state.

She continued her education at the next level of EMS as an emergency medical technician intermediate in 1997, then a state and national registry paramedic in 2002. She was promoted to assistant shift manager, serving in that position for over 12 years, and then a shift manager in 2013 for six years until she became EMS director.

“Over the years I've had the opportunity to work under three different directors who gave me the support I needed to advance in the EMS field. After finding out that our former director, Danny Rivers, was retiring, I started thinking about the future of our service and where we would go from here. In talking to Mr. Rivers, it was then that I applied for the EMS director position and was named EMS director in July of 2019.”

When she is not working to help the people of Orangeburg County, Givens enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, reading and listening to music.

She is the second oldest of seven children (six girls and a boy) raised in a single-parent home. She is also a mother and grandmother.