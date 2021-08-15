Voorhees student wins prestigious fraternity award

DENMARK – A Voorhees College student is the first member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. in the state of South Carolina to win the Alain Leroy Locke Academic Achievement Award. The award was presented to Donald Lauer IV, Aug. 6, by the fraternity during its 2021 conclave in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The award is named in honor of Locke who was the first Black Rhodes Scholar. It is presented to a fraternity member who demonstrates high academic achievement, exceptional leadership abilities and a commitment to serving his campus and community.

“I am honored by this recognition,” said Lauer. “I think this award is my hard work over three years paying off.”

Voorhees College President Ronnie Hopkins said, “Mr. Lauer’s commitment to academic excellence, scholarship, work ethic, and devotion to career success truly reflects the spirit of pioneer, scholar and educator Dr. Alain Leroy Locke.”

Lauer, who has earned the title of “Esteemed Brother Donald Lauer, IV,” is a senior computer science/cyber security major and plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in December, with academic honors distinction. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in computer science or cyber security.