EDITORIAL: Know your voting status and races on your ballot

If you plan to vote in the November general election, September's National Voter Registration Month is the time to take stock of your status and look ahead to casting your ballot.

First, there is the matter of registration.

Start getting ready by checking your voter registration, your sample ballot, and your voting locations at scVOTES.gov so that your Election Day is quick and easy, the South Carolina Election Commission advises.

IMPORTANT: The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Sunday, Oct. 9. The 30-day registration requirement is not new, even though many South Carolinians will be voting ahead of Election Day.

The early voting period begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 5. Voting centers will be open in each county from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).

If you need to register:

• Go to scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, Oct. 9).

• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office by fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, Oct. 9); by mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11); or in person (most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 for in-office registrations).

If you are registered, check your status by going to scVOTES.gov to make sure all information is accurate. It only takes two minutes.

Importantly:

• If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

• If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to Election Day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

Beyond knowing your registration status, it's important to check at scVOTES.gov to determine via sample ballot which races you will be voting in.

Knowing your district and candidates is particularly important this year in races for the South Carolina House of Representatives. T&D Region districts changed markedly with reapportionment.

Veteran Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is running in the redrawn House District 95, which formerly was the City of Orangeburg district represented by Jerry Govan. The new District 95 includes part of the City of Orangeburg and other areas in Orangeburg County that Cobb-Hunter has represented for three decades. She faces Republican Jeffrey Cila on the November ballot.

Rep. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg County is seeking re-election in the new District 90, which includes all of Bamberg County, parts of western Orangeburg County and some of the City of Orangeburg. He faces Republican opposition from Sharon Carter.

House District 93 in Calhoun, Lexington and Orangeburg counties was also affected by reapportionment. Incumbent Democrat Russell Ott is facing Republican opposition from Jim Ulmer.

Checking your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov will also guide you through a host of other important races, including on the state level for governor and U.S. Senate. You can also determine in which U.S. House district you reside.

Plus in the three local counties, decisions are to be made on school trustees, county council seats and countywide offices.

And in Orangeburg County, all ballots will include voting in an Orangeburg County School District $190 million bond referendum on building and renovating schools.

There is much at stake in the general election beyond the national and state headlines focused on Democrat vs. Republican for congressional control. The Times and Democrat will be bringing you information on key local races. Take time via our previews and your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov to study your choices before heading out to cast a vote.