Until desegregation, Black and white students were educated separately.

The first public high school for Black students was founded in 1870 in Washington D.C. It gained a reputation for outstanding academic achievement and was a model for educational success.

William Syphax, the president of the Board of Trustees for Colored Schools, founded the school in 1870 as the Preparatory High School for Colored Youth. It met at the Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church. Its name changed to M Street High School from 1891 to 1916 and then was renamed for the Black poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Syphax founded the school after attempts to integrate D.C. schools had failed. The original class had 45 students and one teacher, Emma J. Hutchins.

Because it was a public school, educators received the same pay as their white counterparts, something rare at the time. Famous faculty members included Mary Church Terrell, an educator and activist, and Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the creator of Black History Month. A graduate of the school, Julia Evangeline Brooks also taught there and was a pioneer in the founding of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. One of its early principals was the first Black graduate of Harvard College. Another was the second Black woman to graduate from college. Luminary educators included Anna Julia Cooper, Kelly Miller and A.A. Birch Junior.

Teachers at the school were noted because nearly all of them had graduate degrees and many had earned PhDs.

Its students were noted for their success, with 80 percent of their graduates going on to college. Famous graduates included businessman H. Naylor Fitzhugh, surgeon Charles R. Drew, educator and activist Nannie Helen Burroughs, governor and federal judge William H. Hastie, economist Robert Weaver, lawyer Charles Hamilton Houston, Poet Laureate Sterling Brown, and Air Force General Benjamin O. Davis.

The publication Black Past described the school’s curriculum as being ambitious from the very start with the goal of sending graduates to college. Classes included English, Latin, foreign languages, history, science, philosophy and mathematics up to calculus. Its graduates went on to study at such illustrious universities as Howard University, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale. Others became military officers.

Until the mid-1950s, Dunbar took students from throughout the D.C. area and Fairfax County, Virginia, which had no secondary schools for Black students.

Much of the school’s nature changed after the U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education which brought about the integration of public schools. In Washington, this ruling led to a political compromise in which all schools became neighborhood schools.

Economist Thomas Sowell in 2015 wrote, “Dunbar, which had been accepting outstanding black students from anywhere in the city, could now accept only students from the rough ghetto neighborhood in which it was located…As unmotivated, unruly and disruptive students flooded in, Dunbar teachers began moving out and many retired. More than 80 years of academic excellence simply vanished into thin air.”

Black Past reports that as of 2010, only 29 percent of Dunbar’s students met D.C.’s grade-level standards for reading and only 23 percent met the standards for math.

However, from 1870 to 1955, Dunbar had the reputation of being the best Black high school in the country and its graduates helped to reshape U.S. history, education, sports, politics, religion, military, entertainment, medicine, business and Black Greek organizations.