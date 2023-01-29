Dr. Hopkins pens life story; book signing Feb. 4

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dr. Joseph L. Hopkins has added author to his list of many accomplishments.

He will be sharing his story with the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Unique Sensations Social Hall, 556 Bridge Street, St. Matthews.

In his literary debut, Hopkins has penned his life story, “A Memoir, My Journey from the Cotton Fields of Calhoun County to Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey.”

Hopkins was born and raised in St. Matthews and was educated in the Calhoun County School District before entering the United States Army. Upon the end of his military career, Hopkins went on to attend Allen University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business.

He decided to further his education by earning a masters degree in guidance at South Carolina State College, now a university. In a final effort to complete his educational journey, Hopkins was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Fellowship, which afforded him the opportunity to earn his doctorate degree in vocational technical education at Rutgers in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Throughout his educational journey, he influenced the lives of many young people in St. Matthews and Orangeburg. Hopkins taught at Guinyard Elementary School, Bethlehem Elementary School, Felton Laboratory School, South Carolina State and Clemson University.

Come out and hear Hopkins recount his journey from a young boy working alongside his father on their farm in St. Matthews to studying under the tutelage of some of the most esteemed scholars in South Carolina and New Jersey and the many adventures he experienced in between.

Copies of the autobiography will be available for purchase and can also be signed by the author himself at the event.