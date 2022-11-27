Double the fun as the Orangeburg Civic Ballet opens holiday season; ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘The Polar Express’ coming Dec. 9-10

For the last 29 years, the Orangeburg Civic Ballet has entertained the Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun communities with their original performance of “The Nutcracker” during the holiday season.

For their second year, Orangeburg Civic Ballet will perform a double feature: the classic “The Nutcracker,” along with a contemporary ballet performance of “The Polar Express.”

This year promises new and improved acts, with all of your favorite characters and scenes from the originals.

“I am very honored to be a guest performer for this show, but also to be chosen as one of the choreographers,” said Mikayla Rider, a recent graduate of OCB.

With the elaborate costumes, scenic backgrounds and the spectacular performances of the talented dancers, this show promises great fun for spectators of all ages.

Audiences will be entertained as the performers dance to the well-known classical music of Tchaikovsky, as well as contemporary music from “The Polar Express,” such as “Rockin’ on Top of the World” and “When Christmas Comes to Town.”

“The Nutcracker” is a classic for the company with the character roles of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy, bon bons and snowflakes – as well as other favorite characters.

By popular demand, both the party scene and the battle scene will be returning for this year’s performance.

“The Polar Express” is a new ballet for the company, created and performed for the first time last year.

“I have added new details to scenes and new choreography that will make the ballet have a clearer sense of each character and story,” OCB Artistic Director Cammie Bunch said. “You will see the changes from the amazing costumes that our sewing department updated to the cutest 5-year-old dancers performing to the song, ‘Hot Chocolate,’ with marshmallows, of course!

“‘The Polar Express’ was such a hit last year, I just had to do it again. And who doesn’t enjoy a visit from Santa, his reindeer, elves and gift wrappers?”

This show features original choreography from Tamalyn Blackman, founder and current president of the board, along with Shannon Williams, the company director and former company member.

Bunch is entering her second year as the artistic director of the Orangeburg Civic Ballet, yet she is entering her 20th year of service with OCB on the artistic staff, and has held the position of company manager.

“There is something for everyone in this festive, Christmas classic performance. So come out and join us,” Bunch said.

Public performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Cornerstone Community Church. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more information, visit www.orangeburgcivicballet.org