Dogwood Gardeners brighten local facilities

Dogwood Gardeners have a long tradition of presenting businesses and public facilities throughout National Garden Club week with gifts from gardening and flowers.

At the beginning of June each year, local businesses and public offices anticipate a lovely floral arrangement from the Dogwood Gardeners. These avid gardeners design and share arrangements during this special week in order to bring happiness to those who may need a lift from the beauty flowers bring, and to share support, friendship, and God’s gifts of flowers. Community outreach to spread the love of gardening remains a major focus of all club members, so this year’s theme of “Grow South Carolina through the love of gardening” was fully embraced.

Throughout the National Garden Club week of June 6, 2021, through June 12, 2021, members delivered arrangements to a variety of Orangeburg areas where many people could experience the beauty of flowers. Genon Krivonhlavek created a cheerful assorted arrangement which blessed the Mabry Center for Cancer Care patients and workers, Julie Dean gifted the Orangeburg County Library with a lovely arrangement using gladiolus as the focal point, Roxie Milhouse bestowed the mayor’s office with perky sunflowers, and Becky Wienges presented an arrangement including beautiful blue hydrangeas from her garden to treat people at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center.

Positive comments abounded in appreciation of Dogwood’s outreach. The goal of this tradition is that the arrangements will inspire all who are able to become gardeners and brighten their own corner of the world.

