Local author Dr. Walter B. Curry, Jr. will be giving a virtual lecture on his maternal ancestor's, Lavinia Corley Thompson, enslaved experience and Civil War survival at the International African American Museum at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 20.

Born enslaved on June 3, 1844, in Aiken County, Lavinia’s mother Phyliss Corley sojourned to the shores of South Carolina. Phyliss became a slave to Joshua Corley, who owned an estate near the Kitchings Mill community of Aiken County.

Lavinia would follow her master into battle in the Civil War, serving the Confederate army as a cook. Six decades later, she would be among about 100 Black South Carolinians who received small pensions for their involuntary service to the Confederate cause.

Curry will talk about Lavinia’s early life in the Barnwell District that will focus on her enslaved experience. The talk will also feature Lavinia’s time serving on the frontline feeding a poorly supplied group of soldiers, and what her life was like after the Civil War.

Curry has done book signings and presentations at local conferences, workshops, bookstores and schools across the state and nationwide. Curry is the author-in-residence at the Aiken Center for the Arts and member of the SC Humanities Speakers Bureau.

To register for the virtual lecture, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Qg8oSVESGqxEUrEADc8Uw#/registration

For more information, please visit iaamuseum.org or call 843-872-5352.