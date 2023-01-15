Curry selected for Speakers Bureau program

Local author Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. has been selected for the Speakers Bureau: Humanities Out Loud program.

The Speakers Bureau program is one of the longest-running and most popular programs offered by South Carolina Humanities.

Curry, an Orangeburg native, received a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University, and has earned graduate degrees in education, which includes a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction from Argosy University, Sarasota.

In 2018, Curry launched Renaissance Publications, LLC, a self-publishing company, which publishes books that focus on African American history through ancestry.

Curry has published two award-winning books: “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960),” and “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History.”

For more information about the Speakers Bureau: Humanities Out Loud program, visit schumanities.org/projects/speakers