CRAWL to present Winter Wonderland in Denmark

DENMARK – Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County (CRAWL) will present its 6th Winter Wonderland from Dec. 11-26 at the Art Park, 927 Hagood Avenue, in Denmark.

This year, the organization will include The 12 Days of Christmas, performances, crafting opportunities and celebration activities.

This year’s trees will include one from Voorhees University.

Voorhees joins Bob and Cindy Hurst and Dr. Yvette McDaniel as major supporters of the 2022 Wonderland event. Dr. Ronnie Hopkins has made it possible for the greater Denmark community to assist in preparation.

Trees have been worked on in the Alan Voorhees Science Building and will be moved to the Art Park on Dec. 8.

Trees may be donated and/or decorated at the Art Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Winter Wonderland will officially open at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Performing will be the Denmark Technical College Alumni Reunion Choir under the direction of Dr. Yvette McDaniel.

Scheduled to return are twelve choristers including Ashley Jordan, Myron Brooker, Shawn Haynes and Markus McCutcheon. Other performances will include individual presentations by Warren Peay, GR8FL, The Flame Within, Pr3scott, Sollie Jennings and Glyshae.

Crafting events are also scheduled during CRAWL’s 12 Days of Christmas, including Crafting with Cindy Hurst. Bring T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies to have holiday photos transferred by Wink of 75 Flavas and bring sneakers for Naviree, Worm, to show the young and young-at-heart how to personalize their footwear.

Audience members are asked to dress appropriately and bring lawn chairs.

Thanks to a donation from Bob and Cindy Hurst, there will be electricity should attendees bring portable space heaters.

All events are free and open to the public.

COVID safety suggestions will be followed.

For more information, email bcsccrawl@gmail.com.