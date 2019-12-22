The Coterie Club of Saint Matthews, which was founded in 1956, held its Holiday Debutante Ball on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Orangeburg Country Club. Members and guests were greeted in the ballroom by Mrs. Thomas Percy Culclasure Jr., president of the Coterie Club, and her husband, along with the sponsors of the debutantes.
Two daughters of Coterie members made their formal bows to society: Miss Dorothy Jean Rickenbaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Kenneth Rickenbaker, escorted by Guy Watkins Best Jr.; Miss Addie Lynn Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John O’dell Wright, escorted by Benjamin Whitlock Guess.
One granddaughter of a Coterie member also made her formal bow to society -- Miss Mary Wallace Underwood, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Guess Wimberly and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Lee Underwood, escorted by Wilds Lovick Pierce II.
One son recognized as attending his first Coterie Debutante Ball was William Copeland Reed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric William Reed and the late Ms. Kim Michelle Reed, accompanied by Miss Mary Eldon Haigler.
One grandson recognized as attending his first Coterie Debutante Ball was Wilds Lovick Pierce II, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Guess Wimberly and son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lovick Pierce, accompanied by Miss Mary Wallace Underwood.
Co-chairmen of the Coterie Ball were Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Walker Dietrich and Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Marion Smith; Debutante Committee co-chairmen were Mrs. William Hansworth Bull, Junior and Mrs. Jonathan Daniel Mangum; and Debutante Figure was Mrs. Thomas Jefferson Goodwyn Reid Jr.
