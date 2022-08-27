COMMENTARY: A COVID college career: views from a senior

Many of us college students have had to shift gears and adjust. Going into my senior year at Claflin University, I have dealt with the pandemic cutting my freshman year in half, then a year and half of online education.

The COVID-inspired changes in college education led to some adapting quite well. Not so much for others.

It drained some of all personal motivation. Waking up every day to the same location and having a computer screen in your face will drain you, especially when not having others around who understand the collegiate struggles in everyday classes.

“Aye, did you see what Dr. So-and-So assigned us?”

“Yeah, she just gave that on-top of three other things.”

Inevitably, some course work was missed, with traditionally hands-on material having to be processed and learned remotely and virtually.

The ramifications are not only showing their heads now, but will do so going into the future. As many are trying to step into their crafts and occupations, they will find out the bits and pieces of information they missed.

Beyond academics, the communal outlet is something that is special to the college experience. During the pandemic, many missed out.

Not having that outlet made them feel alone, putting them in a position of not even wanting to continue their schooling.

With the lack of motivation, it just makes one think, “What’s the point?”

Being away from home was key for others. As you’re growing into adulthood, you try to find yourself, shed the bad omens that you dealt with beforehand and learn how to deal with responsibilities. Being forced back home because of the pandemic pushed so many into old destructive habits.

I can only imagine the amount of in-person experience that we missed out on due to being separated from one another.

The usual college experience was taken away. When you decide to come to an HBCU, you have in mind some of the things you want to see and do during a four-year matriculation.

All of the step shows, meltdowns, “fried chicken Wednesdays,” Calabashes and a homecoming concert were put on the backburner and canceled because of COVID-19.

Going into my last year, I realize the opportunities to witness these events are moments you will hold with you and tell stories about far into your adulthood. My mom to this day tells me all about the times she spent with her best friends at South Carolina State. Whether that was hanging out in the dorms or singing Dru Hill’s “Beauty” during a basketball game.

These are some of the best moments many will experience in their lifetimes. To have some of those things snatched away for an extended period of time hurt so many, especially the ones whose college years were coming to an end. Those are moments you’re not getting back.

There are groups of graduates that didn’t get to walk the stage on graduation day, taking away a moment they were dreaming of for years.

As a senior, I’m able to say that we’re one step closer to the finish line of what’s been one slalom course of a journey. The adjustments and pivots are something that we can all be proud of.

The potholes were endless. And while saying all of this, there are still more to avoid going into this senior year.