COLUMN: Plants that can beat the summer heat

Summer heat stresses gardeners and plants, but some shrubs just take 90-degree weather in their stride and produce color in your garden.
Shrubs are sometimes called the furniture in a garden because they give both height and structure to a design. Roses are perhaps the most common summer shrubs, but even roses take a break when the temperatures soar so finding great plants for consistent, all summer long color is not always easy —here are a few of my favorites.
One of my favorite back of the border shrubs is the newer, smaller varieties of Chaste Trees (Vitex). These lovely bushes usually get 15 to 20 feet in height, but there is a smaller, dwarf variety called Blue Diddley (V. agnus-castus) which only gets 6 to 8 feet high. Flip Side (V.x Bailtexone) is also a great performer in the garden that also only gets 6 to 8 feet high. Both shrubs are covered with blue flowers that are not unlike lilac flowers. Of course, lilac does not grow well this far south, but Blue Diddley and Flip Side both grow well in full sun and flower throughout summer. Flip Side has a slightly more purple-green leaf while Blue Diddley is a solid green. There are plenty of flowers so you can pick a few and used them in a flower arrangement where they hold up well for several days.
Another great summer shrub is the Rose Of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus) group, but they can get a little out of hand if not pruned back each year. A new form of the Rose of Sharon is now out which grows in a more columnar from 2 to 3 feet wide, while still growing to 6 to 8 feet in height. Both pink and white flowers are available in this form, which fits into a corner of your garden or the back of your flower bed. Both grow well in full summer sun and have the traditional Rose of Sharon flowers all summer long. Look for Purple Pillar and White Pillar from Proven Winners.
There are also lots of new hydrangeas, and one of my favorites started blooming just last week. It is part of the Invincibelle Spirit series, which donates $1 price you pay to breast cancer research. Look for Invincibelle Spirit II for a great dark pink flower and dark green leaves as well as the blue or white hydrangea varieties. Hydrangeas grow best in afternoon shade in the south, but most can tolerate a sunny position.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
