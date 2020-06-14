COLUMN: Plants that can beat the summer heat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer heat stresses gardeners and plants, but some shrubs just take 90-degree weather in their stride and produce color in your garden.

Shrubs are sometimes called the furniture in a garden because they give both height and structure to a design. Roses are perhaps the most common summer shrubs, but even roses take a break when the temperatures soar so finding great plants for consistent, all summer long color is not always easy —here are a few of my favorites.

One of my favorite back of the border shrubs is the newer, smaller varieties of Chaste Trees (Vitex). These lovely bushes usually get 15 to 20 feet in height, but there is a smaller, dwarf variety called Blue Diddley (V. agnus-castus) which only gets 6 to 8 feet high. Flip Side (V.x Bailtexone) is also a great performer in the garden that also only gets 6 to 8 feet high. Both shrubs are covered with blue flowers that are not unlike lilac flowers. Of course, lilac does not grow well this far south, but Blue Diddley and Flip Side both grow well in full sun and flower throughout summer. Flip Side has a slightly more purple-green leaf while Blue Diddley is a solid green. There are plenty of flowers so you can pick a few and used them in a flower arrangement where they hold up well for several days.