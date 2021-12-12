Columbia Museum to feature 'Noel & Maria' Dec. 17

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Museum of Art invites you to celebrate the season with pianist and arranger Noel Freidline, vocalist Maria Howell, and their all-star jazz band as they present "Noel & Maria: Together Again for the Holidays," at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

On the heels of their 2019 album "Merry Christmas, My Dear," Noel and Maria created an annual holiday show called "Home for the Holidays." After nearly two years of a global pandemic, they decided that togetherness is what they want to celebrate this holiday season. Noel and Maria are joined by an all-star ensemble — tenor saxophonist Juan Carlos Rollan, bassist Zack Page, and drummer Al Sergel — as they reinterpret Christmas classics as well as contemporary holiday favorites through a jazz lens.

Howell is back by popular demand. Well-known for her role as the choir soloist in the 1985 Oscar-nominated film The Color Purple, she is a captivating, dynamic performer, combining an endearing stage presence with a musicality rarely heard in vocalists. A native of Gastonia, N.C., Howell has been known to leave audiences mesmerized with her powerful, sultry, smooth voice, mixing R&B, gospel, and soul into her renditions of jazz classics. She has shared the musical stage with such legendary artists as Nancy Wilson, George Benson, Ray Charles, Earl Klugh, and Ronnie Laws.

Freidline rounds it out with his exhilarating pianism and smart vocals. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Freidline and his band have opened for many jazz legends, from Dave Brubeck to Rosemary Clooney. His repertoire brings out the best of every subgenre of the jazz world, including swing, show tunes, and everything from soulful and edgy reinterpretations of Patti Page to Africanized arrangements of Simon & Garfunkel.

Doors at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Individual tickets: $35 / $28 for members / $5 for students. Four-person tables (includes one bottle of wine): $200 / $160 for members. Limited tables available.

For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.

