CIVIC CHAMPIONS: Individuals, family with local ties honored in 2022 African American History Calendar

A distinguished public health professional, a legislator who would serve as the first president of South Carolina State University, and a family of community servants with strong ties to Claflin University are among those featured in the 2022 African American History Calendar.

Dr. Saundra Glover, a native of Orangeburg County’s Four Holes Community, is one of 14 people honored in the 2022 South Carolina Department of Education African-American History Calendar sponsored by AT&T and other community partners, including Dominion Energy, South Carolina ETV, the University of South Carolina and WIS-TV.

Glover has championed public health practice and health equity initiatives for more than 30 years. She is currently a distinguished professor emerita in the Department of Health Services Policy and Management in the Arnold School of Public Health at USC.

The Gaither family of Fairfield County included the late couple Walter and Fannie Mae Gaither, and their five children, all of whom made distinguished contributions in a variety of areas, including art, education, disability rights and the civil rights movement. Three of the five children attended what is now Claflin University.

Thomas Ezekiel Miller was born in 1849 in Ferrebeeville, S.C., near present-day Ridgeland. Raised by freed slaves, Miller and his family moved to Charleston in 1851. He graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania in 1872, when he returned to South Carolina and became school commissioner of Beaufort County.

Miller would later study law at the recently integrated USC before returning to Beaufort to set up his law practice. He was eventually elected to the S.C. General Assembly, where he served in the House of Representatives until 1880, when he began serving in the state Senate.

He returned to the House in 1877 and served on the Republican State Executive Committee from 1878 to 1880. Miller was state party chairman in 1884. He also served for a few months in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1890 in the seat formerly occupied by Black representative and Civil War hero Robert Smalls.

It was after leaving Congress that Miller remained active in politics, including serving as a member of the 1895 Constitutional Convention. He helped established what is now South Carolina State University in 1896 and served as its first president until 1911.

Miller was married to Anne Hume and was the father of nine children. He passed away in 1938 in Charleston.

The calendar, which is in its 33rd year, was unveiled at a formal ceremony held Oct. 6 at the Koger Center in Columbia. It annually honors individuals who have made significant contributions to South Carolina and their professions, and who serve as role models to the students and citizens of the Palmetto state.

Glover and Edmund Barry Gaither, one of the five Gaither siblings, both said it is their and their family’s passion for serving others that has helped them receive their blessings in life.

‘I feel that I’ve been called to serve’

Glover said she was humbled and honored to have been chosen to be in the calendar.

“I haven’t done the work that I’ve done over the years to receive recognition. I’ve done it because I feel that I’ve been called to serve mankind and my community,” she said.

Referencing the biblical scripture of Colossians 3:23-24, she continued, “I know that I will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. So that’s what I work toward. I work toward eternal reward, not earthly reward.”

Glover, who served as the Arnold School’s first associate dean for health disparities and social justice, was also the first tenured African-American faculty member in the school’s history and the first to be promoted to full professor.

She directed the Arnold School’s Institute for Partnerships to Eliminate Health Disparities with a research portfolio that grew to $35 million under her leadership. With funding from the National Institutes of Health, she established a Center of Excellence in Community Engagement, Partnerships, and Research focused on reducing health disparities in cancer and HIV/AIDS with Claflin University.

Glover also led a multiyear award from the Department of Defense to address health disparities in the military.

She considered her work “lifelong work to eliminate health disparities and move us toward health equity in our communities.”

“That was work from the heart. It continues. The need is still there. We still press to close those gaps. It was humbling for them to call me and to honor me in this way. I don’t take it lightly at all,” Glover said, referring to her placement in the calendar.

“I know there’s so many more worthy of that recognition, so many unsung heroes that don’t get on the calendar. So I acknowledge the work that’s been done before me, alongside me, and the work that will continue going forward,” she said.

U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Glover as the state director for (USDA) Rural Development in South Carolina in October 2021.

“Rural Development is one of the agencies for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. My role as state director is to make sure that the programs and benefits that come under Rural Development are applied in an equitable way to all rural residents of South Carolina,” Glover said.

She continued, “We have housing, we have water, we have rural business. It’s about really transforming rural communities in a way that we have affordable housing and good-paying jobs that will attract and retain our residents.”

Glover said her rural background will serve her well in her new role.

“I grew up in a rural community. So my heart is rural, I am rural. This role allows me to take all that experience working with communities and my banking experience to try to lift those communities and make sure that they know about those programs and benefits and how to access them. Then we can make sure that those resources are expanded across the state of South Carolina in all rural communities,” she said.

Glover continues her community work, including partnering with the nonprofit Hold Out the Lifeline to address health disparities.

“I just kind of did quick digital pivot to work with Hold Out the Lifetime through virtual meetings and calls to inform our communities about COVID-19, to address the issues around vaccine hesitancy and then tie it to the health disparities,” Glover said

She continued, “What we were seeing were the same health disparities with underlying conditions that were leading to more people of color being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.”

Glover said her life’s journey had sort of come full circle with her most recent appointment in October.

“I started out in banking, went to academia for 30 years and meshed that with community engagement around health disparities. This appointment really just brings all that together in a culminating role. So it’s just amazing how the journey plays out. We’re really not in control over it, we just have to be obedient,” she said.

A summa cum laude graduate of the School of Business at South Carolina State University, Glover received her master of business administration and doctorate degrees from USC. She and her husband, the Rev. Samuel B. Glover, are the parents of three children and the grandparents of four.

‘My parents were extraordinary people’

Walter and Fannie Mae Gaither were not born with silver spoons in their mouths, but they had golden dreams for themselves and their five children, including Thomas Walter, Herman Kenneth, Glenda Jean, Edmund Barry and Diane.

Barry Gaither said his parents were special, hard-working people who wanted the best for their children.

"I think that my parents were extraordinary people who made certain commitments to themselves and carried them forward. We were beneficiaries even though for much of the time we didn't really know it,” he said.

Gaither continued, “My parents met at junior college and neither came from wealth or privilege. There was a mill family on one side and farmers on the other, but they were persuaded that hard work and education were roots that could take you beyond."

His parents met at Rock Hill’s Friendship Junior College. After graduating, they married and started their family. Fannie Mae became a teacher, steering generations of students through eighth grade until the mid-1950s, when many Black teachers were fired following the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education ruling.

Walter earned a bachelor’s degree from Benedict College and became a brick and tile mason. The Gaithers were active in educational, fraternal and church matters, especially at Pleasant Grove AME Zion Church.

Gaither said his parents were determined that their children received a good education.

"They were determined to see each of us through at least a first degree and to support us in every way possible. So at the beginning, my mother was a teacher. In fact, my older siblings went through the first eight grades under my mother, and I went through my first five or six under her,” he said.

He continued, "We were at school whether we were at school or at home, and we were attending a school built by my home church, Pleasant Grove AME Zion Church, at a moment when white students had real schools built by the state for them. There were a lot of the evidences of the South that we lived in around us, but there was also love, family, communion and a positive outlook on the world.”

Gaither and his siblings have each made their own contributions to society, with three -- Thomas Walter, Herman Kenneth and Diane -- having graduated from what was then Claflin College.

Thomas Walter was a leader in the Friendship Nine civil rights student movement in Rock Hill and an organizer of the 1961 Freedom Riders. He retired as a professor of mycology at Slippery Rock University in the Pennsylvania University System.

Herman Kenneth retired as superintendent of Beaufort County Public Schools after having previously served Beaufort schools as a teacher and as chief fiscal officer. He is an education consultant and has been an important member of the Claflin College Board of Trustees.

Glenda Jean was a Freedom Rider and retired as a librarian in the Atlanta public schools system. She continues to reside in Atlanta, where she and her husband raised their family, and is also the author of a published book of poems.

Thomas, Herman, and Glenda all completed their elementary education in a one-teacher school under their mother.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Diane Gaither Thompson retired as program manager for Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled in Ohio.

Barry is a Morehouse College graduate who retired from Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. He remains the director of the National Center of Afro-American Artists in Maryland.

It was at Claflin where he as a teen met the late art professor Arthur Rose Sr., who has an art museum established in his name at the university.

"By chance, my work has been in the visual arts for my whole career, but the very first actual living African-American artist I met with was Arthur Rose, who taught at Claflin. I met him before I traveled all beyond the parochial world of the outlying county. He introduced me to visual arts as an enterprise and fulfilling pursuit," Barry said. "So Orangeburg has its own little special places in my heart.”

He said it all began, however, with his beloved parents, who had a vision for their children.

“We were, of course, the beneficiaries of this great energy and vision on my mother's and father's part. Until we actually started to make our own way in the world, we didn't fully appreciate how considerable was his commitment in seeing us move forward in the world,” Barry said.

"I think that we were a fine inspiration in our own little community, and that mattered. I think that ideas of respectability and self-application and those kinds of values were very much the emphasis. I think all five of us were the beneficiaries of all that,” he said.

The 2022 African-American History Calendar is available online at https://scafricanamerican.com/, where members of the public can either download the calendar electronically or submit orders for hard copies. More information about previous calendar editions, including biographies of past honorees and resources for educators, is also found on the website.

