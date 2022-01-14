'Christianity & COVID-19': McLetchie contributes to publication about dynamics of COVID-19 and faith

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many religious leaders have struggled with transitions in their congregations, as well as finding solidarity within the Christian community.

This is why, for many theologists, it is important to examine how religious leaders cope with COVID-19 and how they impact their communities. Dr. Alison McLetchie, an assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at South Carolina State University, recently contributed to a book about those dynamics.

“There was a call for book chapters that looked at the issues of COVID-19, specifically from the experience of religious groups,” McLetchie said. “We talked about the concept of suffering – which for different Christian denominations, they interpret the concept of suffering differently. So, we wanted to do a study that examined how these religious workers think about this issue of suffering.”

McLetchie paired with psychology professor Anisah Bagasra and Reverend Robin Dease, a Methodist minister, to write the chapter in the book “Christianity & COVID 19: Pathways for Faith,” which focuses on the perceptions of COVID-19 through a spiritual lens.

The chapter they wrote, “Perceptions of COVID-19 in a sample of female clergy,” examines the experiences with COVID-19 among groups of female clergies and how the pandemic may be viewed within the larger context of suffering in the Christian faith.

“Dr. Bagasra and I usually collaborate on a number of different things. We have in the past and we will continue to do so in the future,” McLetchie said. “Since we had worked with Reverend Dease previously, we reached out to her because we wanted to specifically look at female religious workers.

“There’s this juxtaposition of women as being seen socially as care givers and nurturers, so how would women who have not just been socialized into this idea of what society expects of women as nurturers, but also serve as religious leaders – how do those two things come together in this time of crisis?” she said.

To complete their publication, they conducted a study consisting of focus groups that included female religious leaders who shared how they ministered to and helped the people of their congregation get through trying times.

According to McLetchie, this study was conducted before there was a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020. During this time, it was important for religious leaders to reconcile and exercise their faith through the pandemic.

Different leaders had their own interpretations of the pandemic and its similarities to suffering in the Christian community. Even though they had their own interpretations, many Christian leaders agreed that they needed to help the congregations they were ministering to.

“Some people view suffering as a part of life. It’s not that God is punishing you -- it’s just that life happens -- as opposed to others, who interpret suffering as you’re not praying hard enough, or somehow God has turned his back on you and therefore you’re suffering,” McLetchie said. “So, we wanted to understand which point of view they hold and how they work with their congregations through those things.”

She explained that there are two conflicting world views, the religious world view and the scientific world view. The team’s study focuses on analyzing those views, rather than focusing on who is right and who is wrong.

“Our study is more concerned with what is being done and what were their responses. We’re not here to judge, but we do know that religious leaders have the power to impact their communities,” she said.

To get a broader view of the impact of COVID-19 on religious leaders internally, they plan to expand the study to the Caribbeans.

McLetchie hopes that when reading this, the audience will take away the impact that religious and other community leaders have, especially on rural communities.

For access to “Christianity & COVID-19: Pathways for Faith,” visit https://bit.ly/3ffsmDy.

The ebook can be found on Amazon.com. The hardcopy can be found in the Whitaker Library on the SC State campus.