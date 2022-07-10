Chris Weatherhead play chosen for national festival

CHARLESTON — The National Black Theatre Festival has chosen the highly acclaimed theater production, "Frederick Douglass, No Turning Back," to be one of 30 events in their 2022 week-long festival August 4-6, 2022. Starring New York actor, Kyle Taylor, adapted, directed, and produced by Chris Weatherhead, this one act play, takes place in 1872 in an integrated church in western Ohio and reveals the wisdom and hope of the African American reformer, abolitionist and leader.

“It’s a great honor to be invited to this wonderful festival,” Chris Weatherhead said. “I spent years researching the electrifying journey of Frederick Douglass, his escape from slavery and astounding achievements as a major leader of our society and culture. His passion for knowledge and wisdom continued his entire life. His contributions as an inspirational Christian lecturer, philosopher and newspaper editor can hardly be measured for their benefits to the heart and soul of America,” she continued. “When you study his essays and books filled with wisdom and integrity, you see his unique use of irony, humor, rage and love to encourage each of us to join him the betterment of our country and humanity. One of my favorite quotes is, “I prefer to be true to myself, even at the hazard of incurring the ridicule of others, rather than to be false, and to incur my own abhorrence.”

Kyle Taylor, who performs Mr. Douglass, adds, “As an actor, playing Mr. Douglass is not only one of the most humbling and courageous experiences of my life, but I am reminded that portraying this giant of a man also gives me a voice and a position to seek higher ground in terms of my contributions to remind America of its greatness. Playing Frederick makes me want his approval and a place beside God as one of his warriors for justice and righteousness. It makes me stand a little taller.”

Mr. Taylor received high acclaim for his portrayal of Mr. Douglass in 2017 at the Piccolo Spoleto Theatre Festival in Charleston and in succeeding touring company performances. The video of his performance has won four international film awards.

He has also co-starred in other productions including "Six Degrees of Separation" at Center Stage, in New York City, "A River Niger," starring Esther Rolle (of CBS “Good Times”) in Los Angeles, and the role of Samuel in the award-winning docudrama, "John Laurens’ War" for Moving Images Group at Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina.

In Charleston, Kyle received rave reviews for his roles of Dr. Martin Luther King in "The Mountaintop," Crown in "Porgy and Bess," and Crooks in "Of Mice & Men."