Charleston museums partner to offer 'The Fire and Powder Pass'

CHARLESTON — The South Carolina Historical Society Museum (SCHS) and The Powder Magazine are proud to announce the launch of “The Fire and Powder Pass,” a joint ticket that grants access to both museums.

“We’re thrilled to offer our first ever joint ticket with The Powder Magazine,” said Faye L. Jensen, Ph.D., CEO of the SCHS. “As neighboring museums downtown, this pass will give guests the opportunity to explore South Carolina’s history in two of the most storied buildings in Charleston.

With just one affordable ticket, visitors can explore more than 350 years of South Carolina history at the South Carolina Historical Society Museum and focus on Charleston’s earliest history as a fortified walled city at The Powder Magazine, which is the state’s oldest public building. The Fireproof Building – where the SCHS Museum is located – and the Powder Magazine combine for this “Fire and Powder Pass.” It’s the best deal in town.”

The South Carolina Historical Society Museum is in the historic Fireproof Building (circa 1826) at 100 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Powder Magazine (circa 1713) is located just a few blocks away at 79 Cumberland St. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can purchase The Fire and Powder Pass at both museums. Prices are $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and veterans; and $10 for youth. This is the best deal in Charleston for visiting two museums. For more information or to purchase the pass, please visit www.schistory.org.

The South Carolina Historical Society Museum

Founded in 1855 and headquartered in Charleston, the South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) is the state’s oldest historical society and its largest private repository of documents, books, manuscripts, and maps about South Carolina history. The SCHS is a non-profit organization with the mission to expand, preserve and make accessible its invaluable collection, and to encourage interest and pride in the rich historical legacy of South Carolina. The SCHS headquarters, the Fireproof Building, underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and now serves as The South Carolina Historical Society Museum. For more information, visit schistory.org.

The Powder Magazine

Completed in 1713, The Powder Magazine is South Carolina's oldest public building. The building was used for gunpowder storage from 1713-1748 and during the American Revolution in order to defend the city. After 1780, it was retired, and by the early 19th century, it was privately owned. During this period, The Powder Magazine then served as a print shop, livery stable, wine cellar, and carriage house. In 1902, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The State of South Carolina purchased the building, saving it from demolition. Within a year, it was opened to the public. Today, it is a museum where you can explore Charleston's colonial period in the last standing component of Charleston's original fortifications. For more information, please visit powdermagazine.org.

