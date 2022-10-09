Charleston ballet to hold auditions for 'Nutcracker'

CHARLESTON – Local dance students are invited to participate in auditions to appear in Talmi Entertainment’s production of "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet," giving them an opportunity to perform on stage alongside some of the most acclaimed ballet artists in the world.
Ballet Academy of Charleston will host auditions for "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" at 1579 Savannah Highway in Charleston at noon Sunday, Oct. 16.
Auditions are open to dancers ages 6 to 17 of any technical level.
To register for auditions, visit https://store.nutcracker.com/youth-audition-sign-up-form/ and complete the youth audition sign-up form. There is a $50 audition fee. For more information, contact Jessica Lighthart at jess@balletacademyofcharleston.com.