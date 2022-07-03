Celebrate the 'Dog Days' of summer at SCSM

COLUMBIA – This July the South Carolina State Museum invites guests to stay cool with a museum visit and enjoy special super dog-themed shows and events all month long. In addition to an exciting planetarium experience, “Dog Days” at the museum will also feature a pet adoption fair and a service animal appreciation day.

Inspired by the amazing heroic animals featured in the museum's newest planetarium experience, Superpower Dogs, the State Museum is partnering with City of Columbia Animal Services, Richland County Sheriff's Department and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) to promote pet adoption and celebrate the four-legged heroes in our community on "Super Dog Saturdays" at the museum this July 23 and July 30.

Showing daily throughout the month, Superpower Dogs, is a unique planetarium experience that follows the amazing true story about the world's most extraordinary dogs and the remarkable science behind their life-saving superpowers. Narrated by Chris Evans, guests will journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs and their human partners who fight crime, protect endangered species - and even save lives!

"Dog Days" events

Hero Dog Contest Winners Revealed

Mon., July 11, 18 and 25

The museum will announce the winners of their Hero Dog Contest on Mondays in July starting July 11 on Facebook and Instagram.

Super Dog Saturday – Adoption Day

Sat., July 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Guests are invited to visit the State Museum to meet – and hopefully adopt – a new four-legged friend and family member available through Columbia Animal Services. Local vendors will also be on-site during this special adoption day selling dog treats and more great pet-friendly items.

Super Dog Saturday – Service Animal Day

Sat., July 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The museum is partnering with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) to highlight the important work service animals provide our community. Guests are invited to meet service animals on site and enjoy a demonstration with K9 Rudy and handler Sarah Merriman at 11:30 a.m and a PAALS service dog presentation at 12:30 p.m.

General admission to the South Carolina State Museum is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors, and kids aged 3-12 are $6.95. Infants 2 and under are free. Tickets to the Superpower Dogs planetarium show is an additional charge. The museum is open Tues. - Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sun. from Noon – 5 p.m. Please note: the State Museum will be closed on Mon., July 4.

