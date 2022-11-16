Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Now in its fourth year, the holiday drive-through lights experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays synchronized to holiday music along a nearly two-mile stretch inside the fairgrounds. Guests will be delighted by dinosaurs, gingerbread soccer, Santa Claus, Elf on the Shelf, tunnel of lights, the 12-days of Christmas, plus many more surprises. The S.C. State Fair’s popular chocolate chip cookies, milk and Pepsi products will be available for purchase.

“We are excited to officially kick off the holiday season with the return of our popular Carolina Lights show at the fairgrounds,” says Nancy Smith, S.C. State Fair general manager. “Now a South Carolina tradition, this year’s expanded route will feature several new dazzling displays plus many classics that our guests have come to enjoy.”

Guests can tune their radios to 88.9 FM to music that synchronizes with the lights.

Discount car passes are available at SCStateFair.org/Carolina-Lights now through Dec. 2, 2022.