Cameron Community Christmas Cantata Dec. 4

The Cameron Community Christmas Cantata will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 8160 Old State Road, in Cameron. Performances will be held at 5 and 7:30 p.m. A reception will be held in between the two performances in the church fellowship hall.

This year’s production is entitled “Noel, Night of Everlasting Love” and is created and arranged by Derric Johnson.

The selection of carols includes "O' Come, All Ye Faithful," "Away In a Manger," "O' Holy Night!," "Joy to the World" and many more. The performance will conclude with Handel’s ever-popular "Hallelujah Chorus."

The cantata will be directed by Mary Ann Stone. Accompanists will be: Capers B. Bull Jr. on the organ; Cheryl Smith on the piano; and Mickey Weeks on percussion.

The cantata is sponsored in part by the Calhoun County Museum and the C. Frederic Ulmer Memorial Fund. It is being presented in memory of C. Frederic Ulmer.

For more information, call the church at 803-823-2915.