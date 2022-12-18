Calhoun Players set auditions for 'The Addams Family'

The Calhoun Players will hold auditions for the musical “The Addams Family,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 -10, 2023, at the Cameron Community Club Lunchroom Building, Highway 33, Cameron.

This fun-filled musical has a large cast of men and women who will be able to sing and move well on stage. Children and teens, ages 12 and up, are invited to audition for the chorus.

Please be prepared to sing a short song for auditions. An accompanist will be provided.

Performance dates are Thursday through Sunday, April 13-16, 2023. Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

If you have any questions, call the director, Peggy Hirth, at 803-826-6531 or by text at 609-636-4326.