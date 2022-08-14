 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Brown gets opportunity to attend NAITC conference

  • 0
Anna Brown

Anna Brown is shown at the National Agriculture in the Classroom conference in Saratoga Springs, NY. Brown is a first-grade teacher at Edisto Primary School.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The 2022 National AITC (Agriculture in the Classroom) Conference was held June 28-July 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Anna Brown was selected as a CHS Foundation Teacher scholarship winner and given free registration to attend the conference.

While attending the conference, Brown participated in various workshops. She attended a traveling seminar that visited a bee apiary. She dressed as a beekeeper, and examined bees at work in the hive. Participation with bees sparked an interest she explored after the conference. She completed a six-week pollinator course through Clemson Extension Service and has applied for another grant to bring more experiences to her classroom.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

During the conference, Brown attended a workshop on hydroponics. She’s looking forward to developing a partnership with the school PTO to grow more vegetables to address food desert issues within the community.

People are also reading…

“I appreciated the opportunity to learn new ideas to bring into her classroom, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my students,” Brown said.

Brown is a first-grade teacher at Edisto Primary School in the Orangeburg County School District. This past year, she became active in bringing more agricultural-related lessons to her students. Anna participated in the 4-H Embryology Project in her classroom. For this project, she partnered with Glenna Mason, a 4-H Agent with the Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Service.

This past spring, Anna was awarded the S.C. Gardening Grant, sponsored by the S.C. Department of Education. This grant provided four raised beds and gardening equipment to use. Seasonal transplants will be delivered to the school throughout the school year for students to plant and watch them grow.

THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: The H.L. Hunley sinks for first time

Anna Brown is an ADK, Alpha Zeta Chapter member, and lives in Norway with her husband and three young boys.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murray Elmore Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Murray Elmore Jr., 64, of 130 Hollyberry Lane, St. Matthews,l passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Agape Hospice in Columbia.

Caleb Leon Bonaparte -- Bamberg

Caleb Leon Bonaparte -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside funeral services for Caleb Leon Bonaparte, 62, of Bamberg, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 11 a.m. in Black Cemetery, …

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News