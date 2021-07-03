WATCH NOW: Meteorologist proposes in front of tornado

"We were ready for just about every circumstance. The only one I was worried about was not having a storm initiate," Bedard told AccuWeather. "We had already driven so far. I was already anxious about taking us all the way to southeast Colorado on a slight-risk day and coming back without putting a ring on her finger ... I thought 'Oh God, no, we're going to do all this travel for nothing.'"

Interestingly, it was Maday's skills as a forecaster that ultimately got them to the right spot for a proposal she knew nothing about.

"She's incredible. She knew what she was doing and she and Rich (the friend who was there to be the videographer) put us in the right spot. We stuck around and eventually got a touchdown at three or four o'clock." Bedard said. "We were in this incredible canyonlike natural landscape. I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity."

So, with Rich behind the camera recording, and as lightning flashed and the tornado swirled, Bedard went for it. As Maday later said, "When the tornado touched down, so did his left knee."