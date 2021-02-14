Tell your story

 Skip to main content
Bridal Illustration
Everyone has special stories that are part of the many memories from engagements, weddings and anniversaries. Don’t keep yours a secret.

The Times and Democrat is looking for unique stories to share with weddings, engagements and anniversaries published each Sunday. We ask for such details on our forms but too often people decide not to share the stories. We hope to change that by featuring each week a wedding, engagement or anniversary selected from those submitted for regular publication.

If you’re celebrating an engagement, wedding or anniversary, see it in The T&D -- and tell us more about your story. 

