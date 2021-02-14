Dressing layers into your bridal look

Getting married in the colder months doesn’t mean you have to be cold. Use the season as an excuse to add stylish — and essential — accessories to your bridal look.
Here are a few elegant and on-trend suggestions to keep you and the entire bridal party nice and toasty.
For the bride
Snow drifting down softly over your shoulders — and a chilly winter breeze at your back — is the perfect reason to partake in the latest bridal fashion trend: the cape.
Bridal capes have hit the runways in every style, length and fabric, but all are chic, classic, and most importantly, warm. If you have your heart set on a stole, consider going vintage; you will likely find a quality fur at an affordable price and won’t be contributing to the current fur industry, as you will be reusing a vintage piece.
And Her ladies
Pretty shawls, soft pashminas and cute mittens keep bridesmaids warm and offer a stylish accessory that a bride can gift to her girls.
If you are getting hitched in a seriously snowy location, don’t forget about a set of colorful Wellies to keep everyone’s toes nice and dry. These accessories also can add some serious punch to any bridal photo shoot.
For the groom
There is nothing more dapper than a groom in a well-tailored overcoat. Keep to classic accessories, such as butter-soft gloves and a thick woolen scarf in a subdued hue.
Keep fabric in mind and choose a suit or tux in a wool blend. If your wedding is more rustic or informal, consider having the groom wear a rich sweater in luxe cashmere. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box.
And his fellas
Gifting the groomsmen bright scarves can make for a stunning scene. Think of a row of groomsmen in navy suits and white scarves, or black suits and red scarves, or brown with burgundy.