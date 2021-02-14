Dressing layers into your bridal look

Getting married in the colder months doesn’t mean you have to be cold. Use the season as an excuse to add stylish — and essential — accessories to your bridal look.

Here are a few elegant and on-trend suggestions to keep you and the entire bridal party nice and toasty.

For the bride

Snow drifting down softly over your shoulders — and a chilly winter breeze at your back — is the perfect reason to partake in the latest bridal fashion trend: the cape.

Bridal capes have hit the runways in every style, length and fabric, but all are chic, classic, and most importantly, warm. If you have your heart set on a stole, consider going vintage; you will likely find a quality fur at an affordable price and won’t be contributing to the current fur industry, as you will be reusing a vintage piece.

And Her ladies

Pretty shawls, soft pashminas and cute mittens keep bridesmaids warm and offer a stylish accessory that a bride can gift to her girls.

If you are getting hitched in a seriously snowy location, don’t forget about a set of colorful Wellies to keep everyone’s toes nice and dry. These accessories also can add some serious punch to any bridal photo shoot.