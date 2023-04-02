Bowman native Bernice Johnson has launched her solo book project, “Keep On Keeping On: Your G.R.O.W.T.H. Will Bear Fruit to Feed Others,” which provides the reader with hope and a reminder that it is not about where you start that matters, but where you finish is what truly matters.

In this book, Johnson reminds the reader that there are many who began in a less than ideal environment, but that does not relegate them to staying there.

Our beginnings do not have to define us.

She wants the reader to know that their comfort zone is not the ideal place for growth because that sometimes causes us to become stuck rather than to evolve and flourish into who we were designed to become.

Johnson wants the reader to see that while it may be necessary for them to leave their current environment, they can rest assured that leaving their humble beginnings or current unhealthy situation may be the best way for them to grow into their purpose.

Johnson is an advocate for mental health. She holds an associates degree in business administration and is a certified life coach.

She credits God for her designated journey, which she calls a journey of second chances. She believes her storms in life were on purpose to push her into her divine purpose and thanks God for it all.

When depression knocked on her front door and she was afraid to answer, Johnson resolved to work on herself and now uses what she learned from the challenges she faced to help others overcome their obstacles.

You can find the book on Amazon.com.