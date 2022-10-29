 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Bowman group celebrates 10 years of honoring survivors

  • 0

BOWMAN – The Bowman Community Breast Cancer Walk/Parade held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Bowman Nature Park, honored breast cancer survivors.

The celebration included food, fun, games, prizes, educational resources and a special performance by the Orangeburg Line Dancers.

There were a record number of walkers and parade participants. Many from Bowman and the surrounding areas came to walk in support of a loved one or in memory of a loved one.

The Bowman Breast Cancer Committee celebrated its 10th anniversary. It would like to thank the community for supporting this year's walk and hopes that each year brings with it new volunteers and supporters.

The group prides itself on honoring survivors and walking for a cure. Its mission is to spread awareness and get the community involved in the fight against breast cancer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

8 Facts About Breast Cancer

8 Facts About Breast Cancer

With over 220,000 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer each year, it is important for everyone to educate themselves. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News