Bowman group celebrates 10 years of honoring survivors

BOWMAN – The Bowman Community Breast Cancer Walk/Parade held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Bowman Nature Park, honored breast cancer survivors.

The celebration included food, fun, games, prizes, educational resources and a special performance by the Orangeburg Line Dancers.

There were a record number of walkers and parade participants. Many from Bowman and the surrounding areas came to walk in support of a loved one or in memory of a loved one.

The Bowman Breast Cancer Committee celebrated its 10th anniversary. It would like to thank the community for supporting this year's walk and hopes that each year brings with it new volunteers and supporters.

The group prides itself on honoring survivors and walking for a cure. Its mission is to spread awareness and get the community involved in the fight against breast cancer.