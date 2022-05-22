 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Behind the Garden Gate tour returns

CHARLESTON — Walls of entwined ivy, dazzling blooms and sun-dappled fern fronds abound in Charleston’s botanical sanctuaries.

For the eighth year, The Garden Conservancy and the Charleston Horticultural Society are pleased to open the Holy City’s finest private gardens for self-guided tours.

Some of Charleston’s most enchanting gardens, traditionally hidden behind locked gates or tucked down seemingly unremarkable alleyways, will be open for limited tours on Saturday, May 28 and Saturday, June 4.

Each Saturday tour features seven different private gardens, all within walking distance, promising two weekends full of exploration and beauty in these artfully cultivated spaces.

The unique, ticketed experience is made possible by generous homeowners who open their garden gates for members of the public to step into their backyards. This year’s lineup features two new gardens and three that have not been on display since 2019.

The self-guided nature of these tours allows viewers to take a leisurely look at the gardens, a welcome reminder of the beauty of nature and offers both locals and visiting guests alike a deeper understanding of why Charleston has been dubbed “A City Set in a Garden”.

Attendees will be provided with a map of the gardens and lead themselves on a tour of seven unique gardens each Saturday. The Charleston Horticultural Society will be overseeing the placement of docents throughout the gardens to help guests make the most of their experience.

Tickets are $85 each. For more information or to register for tickets, visit chashortsoc.org/events or by calling The Charleston Horticultural Society at 843-579-9922.



