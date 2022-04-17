 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bark in the Park set for April 23 at the fairgrounds

  • 0
The 14th annual Bark in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. Dogs available for adoption through the SCPA will be apart of the charity event.

 LARRY HARDY T&D FILE

The 14th annual Bark in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event will be held rain or shine. Tickets will be required for entrance. The price of a ticket is $5 for everyone 12 years and older.

A raffle and a silent auction will be featured at the event. Live entertainment will be on the schedule with bluegrass ban, Flatland Express to perform, along with dancers from area dance groups.

“We’ve got a lot more entertainment that we did before. It’s definitely different, but I’m excited about it. We just want to make sure that we can keep going every year and stay open to serve the community,” Orangeburg SPCA Director Alicia Ramirez said, referring to the event’s mission to raise funds for the SPCA.

She said the fairgrounds provides enough space for this year’s array of vendors and for people to have a good time with their pets without crowding and congestion.

A dog contest is scheduled from 1 to 1:30 p.m. where dogs will be paraded and judged to show off their Sunday Best, Best Tail Wag, Best Trick and Best Look-alike pups. Winners will receive a prize. There will also be an Adoptee Showcase this year. See the Orangeburg SPCA table for details on how to sign up for both events.

The silent auction will begin at 2 p.m.

Several food vendors will be on hand selling elephant ears, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, barbecue, shaved ice and iced beverages. Beer will also be sold at the event.

There will also be a kissing booth, hayrides, a tie-dying event and an array of vendors, including craft, candle and woodwork vendors, along with animal rescues with animals for adoption.

More photos from the 2017 Bark in the Park

“Our main sponsor, RMC Ambulatory Veterinary Services, is going to be coming out doing teddy bear surgeries. So you can bring out a stuffed animals and even a dog toy, and they’ll repair them for you,” Ramirez said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

