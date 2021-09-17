 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bands unite to honor first responders
0 comments

Bands unite to honor first responders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marching 101 and Clemson

S.C. State's Marching 101 joined Clemson's band to honor first responders during its Sept. 11, halftime performance to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

CLEMSON – To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 shared the field Saturday, Sept. 11, with the Clemson University Tiger Band in a halftime performance honoring the nation’s first responders.

The attacks on the U.S. that solemn day in 2001 left a void still felt by the millions of people impacted. On Saturday, the two South Carolina land-grant institutions’ musical ensembles were in unison to exhibit that regardless of background, creed or color, the country remains united.

The Marching 101 was thrilled to join with the Clemson band to perform the show for the more than 70,000 fans in attendance at the football game between the SC State Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how long you should keep your tax documents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHURCH NEWS
Features

CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.

CHURCH NEWS
Features

CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News