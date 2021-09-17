Bands unite to honor first responders

CLEMSON – To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 shared the field Saturday, Sept. 11, with the Clemson University Tiger Band in a halftime performance honoring the nation’s first responders.

The attacks on the U.S. that solemn day in 2001 left a void still felt by the millions of people impacted. On Saturday, the two South Carolina land-grant institutions’ musical ensembles were in unison to exhibit that regardless of background, creed or color, the country remains united.

The Marching 101 was thrilled to join with the Clemson band to perform the show for the more than 70,000 fans in attendance at the football game between the SC State Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers.

