B-E Class of 1972 celebrates golden reunion

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1972 reunited to celebrate its 50-year reunion. The celebration was held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6766 Hunters Chapel Road.

After entering the event, each classmate introduced himself/herself and their guests.

Some had not seen other classmates since 1972. To help remember each person, name tags were prepared for everyone with the 1972 yearbook photo. There were many changes from 1972 to 2022.

The committee did its best to reach as many of the 115-plus classmates as possible. A total of 54 classmates were able to attend, and with their guests the reunion had a crowd of 99 people total.

Previous teachers were asked to join in the festivities. Betty Jane Miller, Mollie Williams and Jane Gunnells attended the celebration, and each brought remarks and memories of having taught attendees during their high school years.

“Of all the class reunions to which I have been invited, this reunion was by far one of the most-well attended,” Williams said.

Many members of the class also expressed their delight in having come together to celebrate the graduation.

“Y’all, I had a blast and could not have been more pleased with the way things went,” Cathy Griffin said.

Ricky Pinson commented, “The 50th-year class reunion was a lot of fun. We renewed friendships with classmates we hadn’t seen, some since graduation. The event was well-planned, and the turnout was great.”

The theme and song for the graduation in 1972 was “We’ve Only Just Begun,” by The Carpenters. This theme was carried over to the 50-year reunion. The class had only just begun in 1972 to live their dreams. Now, with most retired or retiring, they still have only just begun.

For the reunion, many people took part in developing the plans. The following people served on the planning committee: Ozella B. Campbell, Carolyn M. Davis, Constance D. Ferguson, Cathy A. Griffin, Johnny Grimes, Sandra Johnson, Ricky Pinson, Lerlene B. Ransom, Debra Russell, Yvonne Singleton and Judy D. Thomas. The venue was provided by Debra Rentz Russell and her husband Larry.