Artwork submissions requested from SC State alumni

The Fine Art Building (FAB) Gallery at South Carolina State University requests artwork submissions from distinguished alumni for “First 50: An Alumni Exhibition,” a retrospective of the SC State Visual Arts Program’s (VAP) first 50 years of excellence, set for April 19-May 13, 2022.

Founded in 1972 by Dr. Leo F. Twiggs, the VAP program serves as a benchmark of artistic excellence in South Carolina and has produced generations of influential and renowned artists and art educators collaborating with communities all over the United States and beyond.

In commemoration of the VAP’s legacy and continued growth, “First 50’s” opening will coincide with the first annual Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts on SC State’s campus April 18-23, 2022.

“First 50” is open to all SC State Visual Arts Program alumni working in 2D/3D and time-based/new media. Submissions will be accepted effective immediately until March 4, 2022.

Please note, a suggested donation to the Visual Art Program of $20 USD is requested to aid in the development of associated arts programming and continued academic excellence at SC State University and in support of the on-going partnership between The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium and the creative activities on the university’s campus.

Requirements

Due to the anticipated scale of and variety of media, all accepted artworks for First 50 must fit within specific parameters. All two-dimensional works must fit within a 16-inch by 20-inch interior frame dimension and must be gallery-ready-to-hang (include d-rings and wire).

All three-dimensional works must fit comfortably on a 24-inch-wide pedestal and free-standing artwork must occupy the same footprint. All time-based media will be compiled and played on a loop and files should be no larger than 10 mb.

Accepted works will be notified by March 9, 2022; information regarding shipping/delivery and a link to pay the requested $20 donation fee will be provided at that time.

Accepted works must arrive on SC State’s campus between April 4th-11th; local deliveries of work will be accepted based off the curator’s availability.

Guidelines

Submissions should include the following information: name and year of graduation, title of artwork, size/scale/duration, and year of completion.

Please include hi-res photographic documentation of the work (1200 pixels on the longest side and 300 dpi if possible) in .jpeg format along with the requested written information. When uploading images, please use the following format: last name_title.jpeg.

All submissions should be sent via the attached Google form: https://forms.gle/4NowJo5pvaP9NmJS6.

Please direct all questions/concerns regarding submissions to FAB Gallery Curator Ian J. Welch via email at iwelch@scsu.edu.

The Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts is intended as a recognition and celebration of Dr. Leo Twiggs, who established the major in fine arts at South Carolina State College (now University), and his mentor, Prof. Arthur Rose, who established the fine arts major at neighboring Claflin University.

The Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts provides an opportunity for the entire Orangeburg community to celebrate and enjoy the creative variety offered not only by the educational institutions of our city, but to bring together the diversity of creative individuals within our community.

