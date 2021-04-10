ARTISTIC EXPRESSION: Free art class put on for teachers at the OCFAC

“I think the most we’ve had is about 20 to 25. So we’re able to spread out some, and we can even open the doors and stuff. They still do their social distancing with their masks and things like that. So we can still get them in here,” Baskins said.

She said the free art classes were a “great way” to honor and thank teachers for their work.

“We just have observed that our teachers have gone above and beyond everything they’ve been asked for since a year ago. We know that they are working in way that they hadn’t had to work before. So just wanted to give them a little break, let them have an hour and a half or so not to think about the stress,” Baskins said.

“When they come in here, a lot of them get so interested in what they’re doing. It just gives their mind a break and a chance to relax a little. Our sponsors have been so good to help us to do that. They help us with our supplies and things like that,” she added.

Tunisha Summers is a Howard Middle School art teacher who was also lending her artistic teaching talents to Friday’s class.

“I just enjoy creating crafts. I enjoy art. I love it. I was doing wreaths with my teachers at my school…. So just enjoy doing this,” Summers said.