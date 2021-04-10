ARTISTIC EXPRESSION: Free art class put on for teachers at the OCFAC

Colorful umbrellas, flamingos and sunflowers were among the things with which a group of teachers could paint wine glasses as part of their participation in a free art class at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center on March 19.
Teachers from Edisto Primary School in the Orangeburg County School District converged upon the OCFAC’s Lusty Gallery to enjoy a day of fun and relaxation away from the classroom.
Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development at the OCFAC, said the organization was providing free art classes “to show support and appreciation for school teachers and staff, who continue to educate students given the challenges the challenges of the coronavirus.”
The classes are usually held on Fridays and sponsors include: Williams & Williams Attorneys at Law; Dr. George Hicks, an associate professor at South Carolina State University; Devin’s Flowers and Events; and Garden Gate Florist.
“With sponsorships from other businesses and individuals, the Arts Center’s plan is to hold classes every Friday, first inviting elementary school teachers and staff, followed by middle schools and high schools throughout the county,” Glover said.
Katie Arrowood, a teacher’s aide who works with special needs children, said she appreciated the opportunity to wind down with a fun class she could enjoy with her friends.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for us to come out and be able to socialize with each other and kind of break away from the classroom atmosphere…. It gives us some time to just kind of de-stress,” Arrowood said.
She was no stranger to painting wine glasses and has always been interested in arts and crafts.
“Yes, I love doing crafts, and I do wine glasses also part time. So it was a good opportunity just to be able to come and do it with my friends. At Edisto Primary, we’re really family based. We look out for everybody and treat everybody as we’re one,” she said.
Cynthia Lessington, a parent liaison at EPS, said she was glad to see the teachers come together.
“I work with the teachers and along with the parents. So I know how hard they work, and I know how stressful it can be at times. Stress relief is my gift to them,” she said, noting that she coordinated with OCFAC Executive Director Janice Baskins to organize the class.
A second round of EPS teachers are scheduled to attend their free art class on March 26.
“Me and Ms. Baskins have been calling each other and trying to work this thing out. I just felt that they needed this, and they’re on board. I came to learn a few art tips because I can’t draw a lick. So I just thought it would be a good idea for me to learn a little something,” Lessington said.
OCFAC board member Pamela Gaskins, who is also a retired former EPS art teacher, shared her artistic talents with the group of teachers. She said some of the classes are taught by board members with art backgrounds, as well as students from South Carolina State University and Claflin College.
“I like to share. I like to share the arts, and I like to see arts in the community because they’re so little of it. We need so much. This is for the whole county. I wish that we could get more of the outlying areas in. If the classes are interesting enough and we can reach these people, a lot of times we will pull them in,” Gaskins said.
She added, “Daytime classes tend to be middle high school students or seniors. The nighttime classes are usually about this age group, 20s to 50s and 60s. And then we also teach the children. I’m going to probably be teaching an elementary class really soon.”
Baskins said the classes are set around the teacher’s schedules.
“Friday seems to work best for the teachers right now. We’re trying to adjust to them because I know their schedule is crazy…. I’m talking with a couple of other schools to get the next schools done and hoping to get a few more sponsors to help us do a few more schools. We’d love to do every school if we possibly can,” the executive director said.
No more than 42 teachers are allowed in the Lusty Gallery for the classes.
“I think the most we’ve had is about 20 to 25. So we’re able to spread out some, and we can even open the doors and stuff. They still do their social distancing with their masks and things like that. So we can still get them in here,” Baskins said.
She said the free art classes were a “great way” to honor and thank teachers for their work.
“We just have observed that our teachers have gone above and beyond everything they’ve been asked for since a year ago. We know that they are working in way that they hadn’t had to work before. So just wanted to give them a little break, let them have an hour and a half or so not to think about the stress,” Baskins said.
“When they come in here, a lot of them get so interested in what they’re doing. It just gives their mind a break and a chance to relax a little. Our sponsors have been so good to help us to do that. They help us with our supplies and things like that,” she added.
Tunisha Summers is a Howard Middle School art teacher who was also lending her artistic teaching talents to Friday’s class.
“I just enjoy creating crafts. I enjoy art. I love it. I was doing wreaths with my teachers at my school…. So just enjoy doing this,” Summers said.
Summers, who has been teaching for more than 20 years, said the classes give the teachers a “moment of peace.”
“This is new for all of us, teaching virtually. It is to also inspire their creativity and a love of art. This is something that they could possibly do in the classroom with their students. I do other workshops for teachers on arts integration, on how they can do some of these things in their classroom,” she said.
In Photos: Teachers in Art Class
