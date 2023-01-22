Art to be auctioned at gala

Artwork donated by professional and amateur area artists will be one of the main features of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s Winter Gala, “Paint the Town,” which takes place on Jan. 26 at the Arts Center.

“We appealed to artists whose works were shown in the Lusty Gallery and the response was immediate and very generous,” said Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development.

One of the most outstanding pieces donated is a work titled “The Crucifix” by world-renowned sculptor-in-steel artist Glenn Saborosch.

“This piece is a mixed-media sculpture, consisting of welded steel, with a rust patina, natural oak and a thorned crown made of copper, a semi-precious metal. The base is limestone,” explained Glover. “It’s a stunning work of art.”

Another donation is from the artist Janet Kozachek, who works across media. These are two mosaic masks.

Like Saborosch, Kozachek’s works are highly sought after.

“The donated masks have a ceramic base and are decorated with found objects and semi-precious stones” noted Glover.

Donated art will be on display in the lobby area of the Arts Center according to the executive director, Heather Rast, who is heading a team decorating the entire building with a “Paint the Town” theme.

“The artwork is so outstanding it should be the first delightful visual our gala guests experience,” she said.

Rast added that she and her team have created a signature gala cocktail.

“It’s called Starry Night, a nod to the famous paintings by Vincent van Gogh. We’re hoping guests will enjoy sipping our designer drink while bidding on works from this fantastic collection,” she said.

The gala, the Art Center’s first, is a fundraising event to support artists’ exhibitions and art education programs and opportunities for students.

“The heart of our mission is to enrich the lives of everyone in Orangeburg County,” Glover aid. “Raising funds allows us to continue to provide excellent cultural events, many of which are free and open to the public.”

The New York based jazz group, The Ben Rosenblum Trio, will perform on stage in the Lusty Gallery during the gala.

For additional information or to purchase tickets contact the Arts Center at 803-536-4074, visit the News & Events section of the website https://orangeburgarts.org or stop by the Arts Center at 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, 29115.