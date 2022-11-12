'Another Christmas': Claflin grad releasing second feature film on Dec. 11

Stacie Davis-Hamilton recalls beginning her foray into film production without much money but with an abundance of faith and determination that she could write and produce material others would enjoy.

The 33-year-old Marion native is a 2011 graduate of Claflin University, where she earned a bachelor of arts in communications. It is there where she honed the hands-on skills needed to pursue her own career in film writing and directing.

"Christmas in Carolina” was the first film she wrote. The romantic comedy was released in 2020 and starred actors Kellie Williams and Darius McCrary of the 1990s sitcom “Family Matters.”

Her second film, which she has directed and co-wrote, is titled “Another Christmas” and is set to premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on the Roku Channel.

Davis-Hamilton, who actually started out in television news, said her experience at Claflin provided a solid foundation for her future filmmaking.

‘Hands-on learning is crucial’

“I loved Claflin. I actually miss it,” she said, recalling her time as a mass communications student in the Grace T. Kennedy Building.

“I learned how to work the cameras and writing. My emphasis was in writing. So just taking those film skills and notes that my professors gave me helped prepare me for where I am today,” she said.

She remembered the hands-on learning she received under Mike Fairwell, a former professor in the mass communications department at Claflin who also serves as the executive producer of “Another Christmas.”

“He would give us assignments to go out and do news stories or documentaries or short films. He would give us topics to work on. So we had to go and do it, just giving us the hands-on experience. I think hands-on learning is crucial,” she said.

She said working with her former professor was an awesome experience.

“It was kind of surreal having my professor who taught me years ago work together with me. He would say, ‘Well, you’re the little boss today.’ I know he was proud. I was proud to show that I actually learned, and I was thankful for having him as a professor. I’m thankful to Mr. Fairwell and all those other instructors who were important to my life,” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said while reading books and taking notes in the classroom is important, hands-on learning gives you a chance to get valuable experience in your field.

That was why Davis-Hamilton had four Claflin mass communications students to serve as interns during the production of “Another Christmas.” Tariq Edwards was production assistant; Tamara Littlejohn served as a production coordinator; Lance Reese served as a script supervisor; and Keighla Poe worked as a wardrobe stylist.

“I included the Claflin University students to come on to our production to get hands-on experience. You learn and you talk about it all day in the classroom, but yet you need to also be in the field to feel what’s going on,” she said.

Production of “Another Christmas” took place in Myrtle Beach

“I wanted to give back. I know when I was a student at Claflin, we didn’t have film production. There were no film productions that I could go to get hands-on experience. So I didn’t want to take my production away from the city.

“I wanted to be able to have those students be able to learn hands-on. ... So just to have production an hour to an hour and a half away for them to stay and get that experience, I was happy to offer that opportunity to those students,” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said there are distinct differences between her two films.

“Christmas in Carolina” features Elle, a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love until she meets Wesley. He invites her to his hometown in South Carolina, where she falls in love and finds the spirit of Christmas again.

The plot, however, is not without conflict.

“In that conflict, Wesley’s brother was jealous of her and his relationship. So, you know, when someone gets jealous, they try to throw a monkey wrench in it to break you up. So that’s what the brother tried to do,” Davis-Hamilton said.

“Another Christmas” stars Ryan Toby of “Sister Act 2” fame and who also sang with the Grammy-nominated pop group “City High” in the early 2000s.

Davis-Hamilton said her new film is different because “it seems like the whole family has problems.”

Kelly Brooks is an elementary school teacher who gave up on love during the holiday season until her childhood friend Andrew, a professional basketball player, returns home to win Kelly’s heart for Christmas.

“This family, they’re couples. We’re dealing with divorce, we’re dealing with a miscarriage in the relationship and we’re dealing with not being treated fairly by another couple. Kelly’s in a relationship with this guy, and he’s a scrub. ... He’s using her. So she has to find and know her worth. So it’s just a lot going on with that family,” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said Toby plays a cousin who comes in to help smooth things out.

“He comes in to visit and help each and every one of those family members with their issues,” Davis-Hamilton said.

‘Faith without works is dead’

Davis-Hamilton started out working at WMBF News in Myrtle Beach as a camera operator and audio tech before moving into sports as a multimedia reporter and weekend reporter.

She then began working in the school system in the area of broadcasting. It was then she produced her award-winning sports documentary “More Than a Coach: The Taft Watson Story” in 2017.

“He coached the Terrells Bay High School in Centenary and is known for winning two state (basketball) championships on the same day in the same year because he coached both girls and boys,” said Davis-Hamilton, whose work on the documentary led to her work in film.

“That particular year I was watching a Christmas movie with my mom on Hallmark. It was very simple, a love story. I looked at her and told her, ‘I can write me a movie.’ She said, ‘You should.’ I left her that night in the room and I started writing my first Christmas film, which was ‘Christmas in Carolina,’” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said the support from her parents, Harris and Christine Davis, along with her faith helped her to have the confidence should could succeed in film.

“Just having that support that you can do it even though you’re from a small area. Marion, South Carolina, is not known as the film capital, but that shouldn’t stop you from making a film, a Christmas movie, or a film from any type of genre,” said Davis-Hamilton, who owns and operates Stacie Davis Films, which is based in Marion.

“I had the support and then just went off on faith. Walk by faith and not by sight. I didn’t have a dime. I had little bit of savings to start the ‘Christmas in Carolina’ film, but I had very good support from my church family, my pastor, my family and just those in the community. So I used my resources. From there, we were able to create a 90-minute feature film. I found distribution. It was picked up by the Roku Channel. From there is where I am today,” she said.

She said film writing creates a comfortable place from which to develop new ideas.

“I can step out of 2022 and whatever problems we have in this world and create my own world, just a fantasy. Whatever you want to write, you can step out and then step back into reality. So that’s a good thing about writing. It gets me away, it keeps you out of trouble,” said Davis-Hamilton, noting that producing a film gives her the ability to give actors an opportunity to work.

“We’re in a small market. So I try to stay within the Southeast region. To have those actors come in and it’s their first or second film, just to have them come in and putting together the scenes and getting wardrobes [is wonderful],” she said.

“It’s about making sure everything falls into place. When the director calls, ‘Go,’ then we can start filming and everybody’s confident and comfortable in what they’re doing. That’s what I like about writing and producing,” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said she enjoys what she does and had to learn the value of perseverance in pursuit of her film career. The filmmaker says all things are possible with faith and action, a motto of sorts for her.

“I truly believe that because it happened for me and to me. Like I said, with the first film, I had no finances. Just walking out on faith and just going out with action. They said faith without works is dead. So you can have faith all day, but if you don’t work behind it, it’s actually not going anywhere. I had no finances, but I was still reaching out to actors,” Davis-Hamilton said.

“I contacted Kellie Williams and her father responded back to me. I contacted her through her Instagram and her email, and her father is the one who actually responded. So he and I started talking, and then from there, Kellie was able to be a part of the film.

“If I had let the finances stop me, I would have never met Kellie, and I would have never had a film. So you just have to walk out by faith. I believe that. All things are possible,” she said.

‘Never give up’

Davis-Hamilton is not only excited about her new upcoming film, but she is also excited about a new family sitcom she has created called “Hanging with the Taylors.” The first season has already wrapped, and she is planning the second. Actor Ryan Toby also stars in the sitcom.

“It’s really fun. It’s a family-friendly comedy, a mixture of ‘Black-ish,’ ‘A Different World,’ those older Black sitcoms that we’ve had in the past. It will be on the Impact Network starting in January 2023.

The filmmaker is also a newlywed and new mother. She married Kevin Hamilton in August 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Wesley, this past September. She said she is also stepmother to “a bonus daughter.”

How does she juggle it all with a new baby? Carefully.

“I sleep when he sleeps. When he’s up, I’m up. When he goes back to sleep, I’m still up. So I start working on different projects,” she said,

She encourages aspiring filmmakers to not give up on their goals and dreams.

“Never give up. When you are given an opportunity, take it seriously. Do all that you can go above and beyond on if you’re given an opportunity on a film set. Even if you’re not given an opportunity, open your own door. You still don’t give up. Reach out, network,” Davis-Hamilton said.

She said anyone interested in acting or production work can contact her by email at info@staciedavisfilms.com because she does have opportunities and internships available.