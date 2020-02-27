Willie Dennis ‘Bill’ Felder
0 comments

Willie Dennis ‘Bill’ Felder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Dennis ‘Bill’ Felder

Willie Dennis ‘Bill' Felder

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Dennis "Bill" Felder, 78, of 7151 Five Chop Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with the Rev. Marshall Jackson, the pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Felder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News