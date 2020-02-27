SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Dennis "Bill" Felder, 78, of 7151 Five Chop Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with the Rev. Marshall Jackson, the pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.