CORDOVA -- William Thomas McPherson Sr., 87, of the Canaan Community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Covenant Baptist Church, 2310 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Rev. Scott Alewine will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Covenant Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mr. William's sons, Tommy McPherson, William McPherson, Travis Smoak, Archie McPherson, Craig McPherson and his nephew, Sammy McPherson.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Covenant Baptist Church, Billy Still, Gene Swarting and David Pregnall.

Mr. William was born in Lydia, to the late William A. McPherson and the late Marquerite M. Boan. He served his country in the United States Army, where he was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of McPherson Dry Dock in Orangeburg. Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by JD Boan Sr., Katherine Hill and Lavern McPherson.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Beverly Ott McPherson; sons, Tommy (Chris) McPherson, William (Sherry) McPherson, Travis (Jennifer) Smoak, Archie McPherson, Craig McPherson; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary McPherron; brother, JD (Brenda) Boan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 2310 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039, or to the Gideons International of Bamberg, P.O. Box 913 Bamberg, SC 29003.

