DENMARK -- Willard "Billy" Duncan, 81, of 12389 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, died Jan. 17, 2022, at RMC, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens in Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Bamberg from 2 to 7 p.m.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

We ask that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.