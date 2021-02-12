Verdell Morton Mack -- New York

NEW YORK -- The Rev. Dr. Verdell Morton Mack, 67, of Bronx, New York, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Bronx Care Health Systems, in Bronx, New York.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Eutwaville Community Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Belvedere Cemetery, Eutawville.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family, funeral home and graveside services.
Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.