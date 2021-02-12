 Skip to main content
Verdell Morton Mack -- New York
NEW YORK -- The Rev. Dr. Verdell Morton Mack, 67, of Bronx, New York, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Bronx Care Health Systems, in Bronx, New York.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Eutwaville Community Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belvedere Cemetery, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family, funeral home and graveside services.

