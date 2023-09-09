Tyrone Green

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Tyrone Green, 52, of Holly Hill, SC, will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at True Faith Baptist Church, 1005 Eutaw Rd, Eutawville, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Green will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Green passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit 562 Selena Circle, Holly Hill, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.