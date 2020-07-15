× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyrique Smith

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Tyrique Smith, 27, of 113 Lazy Way Road, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Shinique Bennett, 118 Tall Pines Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

