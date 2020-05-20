Tremaine Stephens Jr.
CORDOVA – Graveside services for Tremaine Stephens Jr., 17, of 103 Black Cherry Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.
He died Wednesday, May 13, in North Charleston.
Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Friends may call at 3215 Martin Ave., Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 per cautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.
To plant a tree in memory of Tremaine Stephens, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.