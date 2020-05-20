× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremaine Stephens Jr.

CORDOVA – Graveside services for Tremaine Stephens Jr., 17, of 103 Black Cherry Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark.

He died Wednesday, May 13, in North Charleston.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at 3215 Martin Ave., Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 per cautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

